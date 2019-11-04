Eight labourers injured in explosion in steel factory

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Eight labourers were seriously injured in an explosion in a steel factory near Salarpur village, police said on Monday. Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma said the incident occurred on Sunday when the boiler exploded suddenly in the factory, injuring eight workers. The labourers were rushed to a hospital, the SHO said. Meanwhile, Assistant Labour Commissioner Partibha Tiwari visited the site and said an inquiry was ordered into the incident. PTI CORR AAR