Eight more die due to swine flu in Rajasthan, death toll 70

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) With eight more persons succumbing to H1N1 virus in two days, the death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has risen to 70, an official said here on Saturday. Five persons died on Friday and three died on Saturday, according to the spokesperson of the state medical and health department here. The total number of deaths in swine flu cases has risen to 70, he said. As many as 1,787 people have tested positive for the virus from January 1 to 26 in the state, the spokesperson said. PTI SDA RT