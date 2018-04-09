Eight Roads names Shweta Bhatia as partner in India

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Global investment firm Eight Roads Ventures today said it has appointed Shweta Bhatia as partner in its India team to identify new investment opportunities and advise the growing India portfolio.

She will be based in the Mumbai office and begins with immediate effect, Eight Roads said in a statement.

Bhatia, who has 13 years of investing experience, will focus on backing technology, consumer and financial services companies. Prior to this role, she has worked as head of Asia investments for the venture capital and growth equity team of Goldman Sachs Investment Partners.

Eight Roads, is the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International, which has to-date backed over 30 fast-growing businesses in India across the technology, healthcare, financial services and consumer sectors.

Recent investments include NBFC Northern Arc Capital; eyewear retail chain Specsmakers; and bio-pharmaceutical company Plasmagen. PTI SP SBT