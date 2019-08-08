Eight students hurt as classroom roof caves in

Gonda (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Eight schoolchildren in the age group of 5 to 8 were injured on Thursday when part of the roof of their classroom collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon at the Dariyapur Primary school, run by the state Basic Education department, SP Raj Karan Nayyar said. They were rushed to the local community health centre from where they were taken to the district hospital for better medical care, the SP said, adding the students are said to be out of danger. Senior administrative and police officials visited the school and also met the injured, he added. PTI COR SAB CK