Eight-yr-old killed, sister injured after being hit by mini truck

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was killed and her sister injured on Saturday after they were hit allegedly by a mini truck while they were returning from school in southwest Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said. The deceased identified as Sandhya was studying in Class 2 while her elder sister identified as Kamini (14) was a Class 8 student of a government-run school, they added. Officials of the Govindpuri police station were informed about the accident at 1.46 pm, police said. During the enquiry, police learnt that when the two sisters were returning from school, they were hit by a mini truck at Ravidas Marg and sustained injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said. The two minors were taken to HAH Centenary Jamia Hamdard Hospital where Sandhya was declared brought dead and her elder sister was undergoing treatment, he said. The officer said the accused truck driver had accompanied the police team to the hospital. However, he fled away from the hospital soon after dropping the victims there, he added. A case has been registered, police said, adding teams have been formed to nab the accused driver. Further investigation is on. PTI AMP SLB DPBDPB