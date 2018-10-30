EIH Q2 net profit rises to Rs 26.48 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Hospitality major EIH Tuesday reported Rs 26.48 crore in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, on account of higher sales and exceptional income.The company, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, had posted a net profit of Rs 1.97 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a statement.The company's total revenue stood at Rs 356.78 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 293.32 crore in the year-ago period.The company had exceptional items of Rs 11.68 crore for the quarter ended September 30 this year. This represents profit on sale of investments held in an associate company, EIH said.Shares of EIH Ltd today closed at Rs 165.20 per scrip on BSE, up 0.46 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT BAL