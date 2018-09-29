EIL bags Rs 5,000 crore project of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) State-owned Engineers India Ltd Saturday said it bagged Rs 5,000 crore project execution order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL).Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year laid the foundation stone for the 9-million tonne or 1.8 lakh bpd greenfield refinery at Pachpadra village in Barmer district of Rajasthan being set up in a 75:25 joint venture with the state administration. "HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) has entrusted the project for execution of Rajasthan Refinery Project to EIL. The company execute this project under two separate contracts, namely PMC Services for Execution of RRP and Execution of Residual Utilities & Offsite for RRP on Open Book Estimate (OBE) basis, EIL said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges. The total awarded order value is more than Rs 5,000 crore with a total project schedule of mechanical completion by October 2022, it said. PTI DPMKJ