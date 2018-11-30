Eiza Gonzalez to star in 'Fast and Furious' spin-off 'Hobbs and Shaw'

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Actor Eiza Gonzalez is set to play a key role in "Fast and Furious" spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw".The film also features Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, reported Variety. Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are also on board with David Leitch directing. "Fast and Furious" architect Chris Morgan penned the script.Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, are producing along with Statham, and Morgan for his eponymous production company. PTI SHDSHD