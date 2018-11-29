Elaborate arrangements in place for farmers' march Friday: Police

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Police said they have made elaborate arrangements for the farmers' march that will start from Ramlila Ground on Friday and move towards Parliament Street. Meetings are being held with the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, to gather details of the likely turnout on Friday. There will be a rope on both the sides of the marching farmers with the police walking on the other side of the rope to ensure traffic is not affected, police said, adding that they will ensure minimum inconvenience is caused to commuters. Meanwhile, police has warned of traffic congestion on Thursday evening as the farmers are marching towards Ramlila Ground. Police said commuters might face jams as the farmers are marching towards the venue. Traffic is affected at Dhaula Kuan, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Minto Road and commuters are advised to avoid these roads, said a senior police officer. The roads around Anand Vihar, Vikas Marg, Rajghat, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg are affected due to the march, he added. Banded under the AIKSCC, many of the farmers came in trains and other packed into buses and other modes of transport to Delhi and later converged at Ramlila Ground to press for their demands. Among other demands, the farmers want debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE