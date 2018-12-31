Elaborate arrangements in place for New Year celebrations: Hry Police

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) The Haryana Police has made elaborate arrangements to handle traffic and crowd and to maintain law and order during New Year celebrations across the state, Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu said Monday. He said all the commissioners of police and district superintendents of police have been instructed to depute maximum force on foot patrolling, mobile patrolling, 'naka' duties at crowded places like markets, malls, resorts, pubs, bars on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, 2019. ADGP (Law and Order) Mohd Akil said keeping in view the celebrations that attract large number of revellers, the personnel have been asked to check anti-social activities and drunk driving as well as hooliganism. Senior police officers will personally supervise all security and traffic arrangements, he added. Police said security has also been strengthened at crowded places, shopping malls and bars in Gurgoan. PTI SUN SOM AQSAQS