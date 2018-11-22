Elaborate security arrangements made for Nirankaris' congregation in Haryana

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Nirankaris' upcoming annual congregation in Haryana's Samalkha town, days after an attack on a religious gathering of the sect in Amritsar.Three people, including a preacher, were killed and over 20 injured when two-motorcycle borne men threw a grenade on the congregation on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday."Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the 71stannual Nirankari Sant Samagam to be held at Samalkha in district Panipat from November 24 to 26," Haryana's Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu said.Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers as a heavy turnout of followers is expected.Apart from senior police officers, additional police force, traffic police personnel, commandos and SWAT teams have also been deployed to keep an eye out for miscreants during the congregation, Sandhu had said on Wednesday.Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mohd. Akil reviewed the security arrangements at the venue on Monday, he said."He is constantly in touch with the Range ADGPs and other senior police officers in the field involved in security arrangements," Sandhu said.Akil said security in and around the venue has been strengthened and around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.Areas around the venue have been thoroughly sanitised. Quick Reaction Teams would also be deployed, he added.He said an alert has also been sounded in other districts in view of the 'Nirankari Sant Samagam'.An alleged operative of militant organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Amritsar grenade attack.He has been identified as Bikramjit Singh (26), a resident of Amritsar's Dhariwal village.The second accused, who allegedly hurled the grenade, has been identified as Avtar Singh Khalsa (32). He is absconding. PTI SUN VSD DIVDIV