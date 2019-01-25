Elaborate security arrangements put in place in Rajasthan for R-Day

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the 70th Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan where a state level-function will be held at Swai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.Range IGs, district SPs and other senior officials have been asked to remain alert. Additional police forces will be available as per the requirement, a government release said.Additional forces have been deployed in the city considering the Republic Day celebration and five-day Jaipur Literature Festival which commenced Thursday.A state-level Republic Day function will be held at SMS Stadium Saturday where Governor Kalyan Singh will unfurl the Tricolour, the release said. PTI AG DPBDPB