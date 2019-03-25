Elaborate traffic arrangements for IPL T-20 match

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for parking of vehicles, pedestrians' movement and safety of the visitors in and around the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground where IPL T-20 cricket is scheduled to be held Tuesday, officials said.IPL T-20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the ground between 8 PM to 11.30 PM."Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium and no parking of vehicles would be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover (both the carriageways) on the day of the match," a traffic advisory said.Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law.For Unlabelled vehicles 'park and ride facility has been created at Mata Sundari parking, Shanti van parking and under Velodrome road, it said.All buses will start their service two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the start of the match. The bus service from the stadium to their respective destinations will start as soon as the game ends and will continue for an hour after the match ends, a senior traffic officer said. Those using app-based taxi and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between I.P. flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup, he said. Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadurshah Zafar Marg. 'U turn at Delhi Gate is allowed. Entry to parking lots P1, P3 and P4 shall be from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg only, near Petrol pump, the officer added. There will be diversion of traffic for one-and-half hour after conclusion of the match.No traffic shall be allowed on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to JLN Marg, from Darya Ganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. People are requested to avoid the following roads from 4 PM to 11.30 PM on the day of the match, the advisory stated. Display of car parking label on windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. Those who do not display parking label with vehicle number will not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium, it said. PTI AMP KJ