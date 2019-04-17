Elaborate traffic arrangements put in place for IPL match in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for parking of vehicles, pedestrian movement and safety of persons in and around the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground here, which will host an IPL T-20 cricket match on Thursday, officials said.The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the ground here between 8.00 pm 11.30 pm."Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium and no vehicles would be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover (both the carriageways) on the day of the match," a traffic advisory said.Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the advisory added.For unlabelled vehicles, 'park and ride' facility has been created at Mata Sundari Parking, Shanti Van Parking and under Velodrome Road, it said.All buses will start their services two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the start of the match. The bus service from the stadium to their respective destinations will start as soon as the game ends and will continue for an hour after the match ends, a senior traffic officer said.Those using taxi applications and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat Crossing for drop and pick-up, he said.Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. 'U' turn at Delhi Gate is allowed. Entry to parking lots P1, P3 and P4 shall be from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg only, near the petrol pump, the officer added.There will be diversion of traffic for one-and-half hours after conclusion of the match.No traffic shall be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to JLN Marg, from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road, the advisory stated, requesting people to avoid these roads from 4.00 pm to 11.30 pm Thursday.The advisory mandates display of car parking label on windscreen.Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. Those who do not display parking label with vehicle number will not be allowed in the proximity of the stadium, the statement stated. PTI AMP AMP INDIND