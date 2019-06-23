Elderly couple, domestic help found dead in Vasant Vihar house

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The bodies of an elderly couple and their domestic help were found at a house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Sunday morning, police said. The police are suspecting it to be a case of murder.The couple, identified as Vishnu Mathur and Shashi Mathur, were found dead at their house. The domestic help was identified as Khushbu, police said. Confirming the incident, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest)said the crime scene is being inspected and an investigation is underway. PTI AMP CK