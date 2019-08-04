Elderly couple found dead in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) An elderly couple was found dead with their throats slit on their bed in Sector 40 here on Sunday morning, police said. The bodies of 77-year-old Laxmi Das, a retired government official and his wife Shashi Bala, 73, were found lying in a pool of blood in their house, they said. Police suspect that the man could have killed himself after slitting his wife's throat. Das's wife was stated to be ailing and bedridden for last three years. The incident came to light when the couple's son knocked on their door in the morning, but got no response after which he alerted others in the neighbourhood. Their throats were found slit, blood was splattered all over the place and a blood stained knife was found in the bathroom, the police said. A suicide note was also found near the bodies, which was purportedly written by Das, in which it was mentioned that nobody should be held responsible for their deaths.Police said that forensic experts had collected samples and anything conclusively could be said only after the investigations are held. PTI SUN RCJRCJ