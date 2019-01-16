scorecardresearch
Elderly couple killed & buried near river bank over witchcraft suspicion

/R Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Bodies of a septuagenarian couple, apparently killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, were recovered from the bank of a river in Assam's Chirang district on Wednesday, police said. The husband-wife duo was suspected to have been killed by unidentified persons on Monday and buried near the Aai river, the police said. The bodies were recovered from a jungle area near a village along the India-Bhutan border, the police said. Seven people have been apprehended in connection with the incident and investigations are on, the police added. PTI ESBHMB

