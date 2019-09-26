Elderly couple killed in road accident

Etawah (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) An elderly couple were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor on the national highway here, police said on Thursday.Malkhan Singh (62) and Savitri Devi (60) were on their way back after seeing a doctor when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor near Maheva town under Bakewar police station area, SP (rural) Omvir Singh said.Both Malkhan and Savitri died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, the SP added. PTI CORR SAB TDSTDS