Elderly couple killed in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) Unidentified assailants killed an aged couple at their house in Gulmohar Park area here, police said on Thursday. Neeraj Satsangi (65) and his wife Rupa Satsangi (60), a bank employee, were attacked with a blunt weapon, leading to their death on Wednesday night, they said. The incident came to light when one of the neighbours of Satsangis who was on a walk after dinner heard a wailing sound and alerted others and the police. While Rupa was found dead, her husband was rushed to hospital where he succumbed, police said. SSP Muniraj G suspected insider involvement and said the matter is being investigated. PTI COR SAB CK