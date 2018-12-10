Elderly couple robbed at gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) An elderly couple was robbed of cash and jewellery at gunpoint by two men in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Monday.On Sunday, police received a call about the incident at around 8.30 pm, a senior officer said.The victim, Girdhari Lal (65), told the police that two men allegedly barged into his house and fled with cash, mobile phones and gold jewellery, he said.Lal, who runs a finance company, alleged that the accused persons came to his house on the pretext of paying an installment for a truck, the officer said.After entering the house, they took out their pistols and robbed the couple, he said.Before leaving, the robbers also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV, he added.Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, the officer said.CCTV footage of surrounding areas is being checked and the workers of Lal's company are also being interrogated, he said. PTI NIT UZM DIVDIV