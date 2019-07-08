scorecardresearch
Elderly man accused of raping 9-year-old in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Monday. The minor was returning home from a madrasa when the accused lured her to his house in Wazirganj police station area and raped her on Sunday, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Kumar said. An FIR has been lodged and the septuagenarian arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination, the ASP added. PTI CORR SABHMB

