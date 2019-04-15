Elderly man attempts suicide before Metro in Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A 70-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide on Monday by jumping in front of a metro train in Dwarka, police said.The incident took place at around 10.50 am at Dwarka Sector 9, they said, adding Metro services were briefly delayed.He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Mohammed Ali, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) said.The man identified as Surrender, a retired Section Officer, suffered internal injuries and is unconscious, he said.The reason of attempted suicide is not yet known, he added.Surender left home telling his wife that he was going to Hanuman Mandir, police said. PTI AMP RCJ