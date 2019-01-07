Elderly man beaten to death by son over property dispute in Haryana

Hisar (Har), Jan 7 (PTI) An elderly man was beaten to death allegedly by his son over a property dispute in Haryana's Hasangarh village, police said Monday. The body of Satbir Singh alias Bheera was found buried in the courtyard of son's house on Sunday, they said. Police said a search was launched to trace Singh, aged about 60 years, after his daughter Mukesh Rani lodged a missing complaint on December 30. She said her father had gone missing on December 17, Station House Officer (SHO), Barwala, Prahlad Singh, said.During the course of investigation it was learnt that Satbir used to live in a 'dhaba' in Kaller Bhaini village following a dispute over the house, he said. Rani had said in her complaint that she suspected that her brother, Sonu, was behind her father going missing, the SHO said. Later, Sonu and one of his relatives were nabbed. He later confessed to the crime, the officer said. Sonu had beaten Satbir to death on December 17 and buried the body in the courtyard, he said. PTI CORR SUN ANBANB