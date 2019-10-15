Elderly man beaten to death in UP

/R Muzaffarnagar, Oct 15 (PTI) An elderly man died and his three children sustained injuries after a group of people allegedly attacked them outside their house in Miranpur town here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased's son, Shadab, in his complaint to police alleged that his father Mehtab (60) was beaten to death by four people who also attacked his brothers Farman, Shehvez and sister Chandni, they said. Police have registered a case against Naushad, Naeem, Dilshad and Naushad Khan, who are absconding, Circle Officer D S Khushwaha said. In another incident, the body of a 50-year-old man, who went missing on Sunday, was found in a sugarcane field at Naruttampur village under Titawi police station limits on Monday, police said. They said the man has been identified as Amshid. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, police said. In a separate incident in neighbouring Shamli district, a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a sugarcane field at Goherpur village under Adersh Mandi police station limits on Monday, police said. He has been identified as Ravinder Saini, they said The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR HDA AQS