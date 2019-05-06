Elderly man commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 6 (PTI) A 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.The incident occurred on Sunday near the Balwa Kheri village under Kotwali police station. There were no reports of train services being affected on the route, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Pankej said.The deceased, identified as Prahlad Singh of Rasulpur village, was mentally ill, his son Mahek Singh told police.However, the exact cause behind the alleged suicide is being ascertained, Pankej said. In another incident in Shamli district, a 26-year-old man tried to commit suicide on Sunday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room but his wife foiled the attempt, he said.Pankaj Kumar suffered serious injuries while attempting suicide and was rushed to a hospital, the officer added. PTI CORR AD MINMIN