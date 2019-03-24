Elderly man dies after being run over by truck, vehicle set afire

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 24 (PTI) A 75-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding truck while he was crossing the highway in Ahmadnagar village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Sunday. The man, identified as Deep Chand, was run over by the vehicle on the Karnal-Meerut highway Saturday evening, they said. Enraged over the incident, the locals blocked the highway for two hours after keeping the body on the road. They also thrashed the truck driver and torched the vehicle, police added. Sub-divisional Magistrate Amit Pal told newsmen that police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after giving assurance to the angry people. PTI CORR CK