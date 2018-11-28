Elderly man found dead at his residence in Badarpur

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 92-year-old man was found dead at his residence in southeast Delhi's Badarpur on Wednesday, police said, suspecting role of a domestic help behind the incident. The nonagenarian used to live with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, police said. Police said they suspect the domestic help to be behind the killing as he is absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace the domestic help, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP CK