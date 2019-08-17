Elderly man found dead in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat, Aug 17 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was found dead in Bijwara village in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The man had an injury on his face apparently caused after being hit with a sharp-edged weapon, they said. Padam Singh had gone to water his agriculture field, but when he did not return his family started searching for him. They found his body with an injury on the face in the field, police said. Based on a complaint filed by the family members, a case has been registered against unidentified persons, they said. PTI CORR NAV MAZ AQS