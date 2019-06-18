Elderly man killed by son after he stops him from consuming liquor

Banda (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was killed allegedly by his son after he stopped him from consuming liquor, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday in Guda village of Mahoba district, Circle Officer Awadh Singh said. The deceased was identified as Dharamjeet, he said. An axe was found from the spot while the accused, Karan Singh, managed to flee, the officer said. Efforts were underway to nab him, he added. PTI CORR ABN SNESNE