Elderly man killed in UP's Kaushambi, 3 booked

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Three persons have been booked for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man in Kokhraj area here, police said on Friday. Jugraj Pasi was sleeping in a hut near a pond in Teekardeeh village on Thursday night when some persons killed him with sharp-edged weapons, they said. An FIR was registered against three persons of the same village on the basis of the complaint by the family members of Pasi, they said. PTI CORR ABN CK