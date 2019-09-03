Elderly man loses bag in bus; Noida cops raise money for medicine

Noida (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) An elderly man who lost the cash to buy his medicines on a bus got help from unexpected quarters on Tuesday: the staff at a local police station chipped in to make up for the loss.The senior citizen, suffering from paralysis, had arrived in Greater Noida from Farukkhabad in the morning and was on his way to Dadri to consult a doctor and buy medicines.He got down at at Pari Chowk and soon realised that he had forgotten his bag on the bus. He was spotted by a police team from Knowledge Park Police Station, an officer said."Realising that he had missed his bag which contained money and clothes among some other essentials, he panicked. A police team brought him to the police station around 9 am," SHO, Knowledge Park, Arvind Pathak said."The man was worried and unable to recall details. He told us that he is from Farrukhabad and that he has lost his bag in the bus," he added. Seeing his plight, around 50 police personnel on duty including those who were leaving after completing their night shift voluntarily raised Rs 3,880 which were handed over to the man, he said."We tried to calm him down at the police station and offered him breakfast.... He left for Dadri after around an hour," the SHO said. PTI KIS RHL