Elderly man, son killed in road accident in R'than

Kota, Aug 22 (PTI) A 62-year-old man and his son were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a recovery vehicle in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Thursday.The accident took place on Wednesday on National Highway 52 near Narmana flyover under the Talera police station area, they said.The motorcycle was behind the recovery vehicle. The two wheeler crashed into the recovery vehicle when the latter's driver suddenly applied brakes, a police official said.Nandlal Goyal and his son Vinod Goyal (46), residents of Dugari village, died on the spot. They were returning home after visiting a doctor in Kota, the official said.The recovery vehicle's driver has been arrested and booked for negligent driving, the police said.The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family after post-mortem, they said. PTI CORR AD DIVDIV