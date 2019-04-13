scorecardresearch
Elderly man thrashed to death over land dispute in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Gaura Mafi village in Aaspur Devsara area in the district Saturday, police said. The man, Gulzar Khan, was seriously injured after being attacked with sticks by some unidentified persons, Superintendent of Police S Anand said. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the SP said. An FIR has been lodged against four persons who are on the run and efforts are underway to nab them, he added. PTI CORR ABN MAZ CK

