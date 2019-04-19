Elderly woman attacked by domestic help in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was attacked by her domestic help in Chitrakoot area in the city on Friday, police said. The accused, Subhash, attacked Chanda Khandelwal with scissors at her apartment and fled the scene, they said. The reason why Subhash attacked the woman was not immediately clear, police said. Khandelwal was admitted to a hospital and efforts are on to nab the accused, they added. PTI CORR CK