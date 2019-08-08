Elderly woman, daughter-in-law killed in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) An elderly woman and her daughter-in-law were on Thursday killed by some unidentified persons in their house here, police said. The incident took place at about 11 am when some persons entered the house of city's renowned doctor L K Gupta in lane number four of Naya Rasulpur locality and killed his mother Shivdevi (75) and sister-in-law Rani Devi (25), they said. Prima facie it appeared that they were killed with sharp edged weapons, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem. No arrests have been made so far, they said. PTI CORR ABN RHL