Elderly woman dies in outer Delhi house fire

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) A 60-year-old woman died on Sunday in a fire triggered by a leaking gas cylinder at her home in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, Delhi Fire Service officials said. Amma Devi was alone in the house at the time of the incident, they said. The fire department said it received a call about the incident at 12.50 pm, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within half an hour and the body was handed over to the police, a senior fire official said. PTI AMP CK