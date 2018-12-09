Elderly woman from Rajasthan dies aboard Thar Express

Barmer (Raj) , Dec 9 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district died on board the Thar Express weekly train when she was on the way from Pakistan to India, an immigration official said Sunday. The woman had gone to Pakistan 20 days ago to meet her daughter. She boarded the train from Karachi along with her other relatives but died Saturday, the official said, requesting anonymity.He said it was a case of natural death.The woman was identified as Jamiyat Khan, a resident of Mandai of Jaisalmer district.The body upon reaching the Khokhrapar railway station in Pakistan was handed over to Indian officials in Munabao after completing the formalities.Special permission was granted to bring the body to Khan's native place by road transportation, the official said. PTI CORR AG CK