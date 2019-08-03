Elderly woman robbed, killed in Gurgaon

/R Gurgaon, Aug 3 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into the house of an elderly woman here, robbed her of valuables before killing her, police said Saturday. The incident, which took place in the upscale DLF phase 1 area, came to light on Friday when the sister of the women visited her house after she did not attend the phone calls, an official said. The deceased, Indira, 60, was unmarried and living alone in E-Block of the locality, he said. Indira was found dead in the bedroom of her house and valuables, including gold bangles and a gold chain, were missing from her body, the official said. Subhash Bokan, PRO, Gurgaon Police, confirmed the incident and said it appears that the attackers strangulated the woman after robbing her. Indira's sister, who lives in the Sushant Lok phase 1 area, said she repeatedly called the victim Friday morning but she did not answer the calls. Later I visited her house and found her lying unconscious on her bed, she said, adding she informed the police about it. Bokan said they have launched an investigation in the case. "An FSL team has collected samples in the house. CCTV footage of the area is being checked to find clues about the accused persons," he said. PTI CORR AQS