scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Elderly woman shot at in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Sunday, police said. Narangi Devi was sitting in her shop at Khajuhi village of Sarnath area when the incident occurred around 6 am, the police said. Devi suffered three bullet injuries and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, they said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers and an investigation is on, police said. PTI CORR ADHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos