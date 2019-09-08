Elderly woman shot at in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district on Sunday, police said. Narangi Devi was sitting in her shop at Khajuhi village of Sarnath area when the incident occurred around 6 am, the police said. Devi suffered three bullet injuries and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, they said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers and an investigation is on, police said. PTI CORR ADHMB