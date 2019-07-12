Elderly woman, son found dead in mysterious circumstances in Punjab

Phagwara (Punjab), Jul 12 (PTI) An elderly woman and her son were Friday found dead under mysterious circumstances here, police said.They have been identified as Parkasho (90) and her son Lekh Raj (60), residents of Chak Hakeen village, they said.The two lived in a room in the village's Government Middle School, villagers said.The village panchayat did not charge any rent from them as they used to look after the school after it was closed, they said.Raj worked as a daily wager and was not keeping well for sometime, the villagers said.On Friday morning, some boys, who were playing in the school, found the two unconscious in their room and informed the villagers. The villagers then informed the police, they said.The two were rushed to the local civil hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, they added.Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh said post mortem of the bodies had been conducted and the cause of death will be known after the autopsy report comes. PTI CORR SUN DIVDIV