Elderly woman, who lost her way, reunited with family

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman who lost her way was reunited with her family with the help of PCR staff, police said Wednesday. The woman, identified as Sarla, was spotted by the Police Control Room staff at about 8.30 pm on Tuesday while she was sitting near a fire station on the GT Road in Shahdara, they said. On enquiry, she told police that she had left her Madipur residence by bus to meet her nephew Sunil, who lives in Shahdara. While changing buses, she got confused and lost her way, a senior police officer said. She could neither recollect the address or phone numbers of her nephew nor that of her residence in Madipur, he said. Seeing her plight, the PCR staff volunteered and after informing the control room, they took her to Shahdara Police Station. Later, her family was traced in Madipur after which she was handed over to her son Rameshwar, a resident of Madipur village, police said. PTI AMPCK