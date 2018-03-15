ELECRAMA generates USD 1 billion business queries

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) ELECRAMA, the biggest showcase of electrical and electronics manufacturers, generated business queries worth Rs 6,500 crore, organisers said.

In the five-day event that concluded yesterday over 1,200 exhibitors showcased their products and services and recorded over 2.98 lakh footfalls at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, ELECRAMA chairman Vijay Karia said a statement.

"We have had good opportunity to meet Indian manufacturers. The Indian industry has matured and improved a lot over the past 10 years," the statement quoted Jye Ying Lu, Director of Malaysia-based Powerpoint Electrical as saying.

Ornousa Sok Pona, Director at Thailands government-owned Provincial Electricity Authority said:"In terms knowledge-sharing, ELECRAMA is of immense value. We hope to explore new products available in Indian markets."

ELECRAMA is organised by Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA), which is the main association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment with 800-plus member organisations.

IEEMA members contribute to more than 90 per cent of the power equipment installed in India and represent a turnover of over 25 billion dollars. PTI KRH KRH MR MR