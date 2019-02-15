Election Commission asks Odisha to effect transfers of officers by Feb 20

Bhubaneswar, Feb 15 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday asked the Odisha government to effect all transfers of officers by February 20 to ensure a free and fair polling during the upcoming Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections. The directive was issued when an ECI team led by Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa met Chief Secretary A P Padhi and Odisha DGP R P Sharma here earlier in the day. "The commission has directed the chief secretary to ensure that all transfers are effected by February 20 as per the ECI's policy regarding transfer of officers," Lavasa told reporters while winding up the ECI team's three-day visit to review poll arrangements in the state. On Thursday, some political parties had drawn attention of the team to state government's alleged reluctance in shifting certain officers. Even the state unit of the BJP had submitted a list of officers continuing in their posts for more than three years. According to the ECI's policy, the officers remaining in one posts for three years or above should be shifted from their place of posting. The commission also directed the state government to ensure that basic facilities, including electricity, ramps, sheds, drinking water and toilets be provided without fail in all the polling stations. Lavasa said the commission has also asked the government to provide protection to political leaders while campaigning in areas affected by the left-wing extremism (LWE). Sealing of borders in LWE areas and deployment of the central armed forces was also desired, he said. The district magistrates and police officers have been directed to carefully look into law and order concerns and take appropriate action for building a conducive environment, Lavasa said, adding that they were asked to ensure speedy execution of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and disposal of pending cases of electoral offences from the last elections. While police have been asked to identify anti-social elements and take action against them, adequate CCTV coverage and webcasting in polling stations in sensitive areas will be ensured, he said. All the police check posts across the state will be under observation round the clock, with the help of webcasting and videography, during the elections, he added. Stating that the commission is committed to deliver free, fair, peaceful, transparent, ethical and inclusive elections, Lavasa said an effective mechanism is being fine-tuned for smooth conduct of the electoral process. Asserting that the commission follows zero tolerance for any negligence by officials, he said, "Officials cannot indulge in any overt or covert party activity. Whenever required, the ECI stands by officers if they are victimised even after elections." Steps should taken to ensure effective use of IT applications to attend to complaints promptly, he said, adding that the Samadhan, Suvidha and eVigil apps have time-stamping facility to ensure transparency. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Secretary A P Padhi said the state government will strictly adhere to the guidelines of the ECI for the ensuing simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state. "Since the polling will be held during the summer, the ECI team underscored the need for uninterrupted power supply and adequate supply of drinking water at all booths," he said. "As decided at the meeting, security will be tightened in Maoist-affected districts while the state police will remain in constant touch with their counterparts in the neighbouring states to collect intelligence report on the movement of the left-wing extremists along the bordering areas," Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha R P Sharma, said. He said special security provisions will be made for critical booths and efforts will be made to foil any attempt to influence the voters with money. PTI AAM SKN SBN AQS