Election commissioner holds review meeting to discuss preparations for Hry Assembly polls

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials of Haryana in connection with preparations for the assembly polls in the state, due in October. During the meeting, Lavasa directed officials concerned to encourage online application for registration of youngsters in voters list. All educational institutions, where the youngsters between the age of 18-19 years are studying, should ensure that their voter ID card is made, an official release quoting Lavasa said. The election commissioner directed the officials that all polling stations should be inspected personally so that differently-abled voters do not face any kind of problem. By collecting information about such voters, ramp facilities could be provided at the polling stations near to them, he said. Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora assured Lavasa that the Election Commission would be given all kinds of support. She said the state officials with full responsibility would make the forthcoming assembly polls free, fair and transparent. Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said the Haryana Police has made all the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE