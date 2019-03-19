Election petition against result of Ottapidaram assembly seat dismissed as withdrawn

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) The Madras High Court Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn an election petition filed by a leader of the Puthiya Tamilagam party against the result of the Ottapidaram assembly constituency in 2016.K Krishnansamy had challenged the victory of AIADMKcandidate R Sundararajan over him by a narrow margin of 493votes in the assembly elections held in May, 2016.In his petition, Krishnaswamy had alleged Sundararajan had suppressed some information regarding sand quarry contract.However, Sundararajan, a loyalist of ousted AIADMKleader TTV Dhinakaran, had been disqualified along with 17other MLAs in 2017 by the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker underthe anti-defection law. Though Ottapidaram constituency was declared vacantalong with 17 other constituencies, taking the total vacancy inthe assembly to 21, the EC recently announced byelections toonly 18 segments.The EC has left out three constituencies -- OttapidaramAravakurichi and Tiruparankundram -- citing pendency of electionpetitions related to them.Krishnaswamy filed the petition seeking to withdraw hiselection petition so that byelection could be notified forOttapidaram too.The judge in his order said, "The petitioner is permitted to withdraw the election petition. Consequently the election petition is dismissed aswithdrawn."He directed the registry of the court to report thewithdrawal of the petition to the Election Commission asrequired under section 111 of the Representation of People Act(RPA) forthwith. PTI CORR NVG DPBDPB