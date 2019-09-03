Electricity connection of illegal industrial units at Rani Khera snapped: DPCC to NGT

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the electricity connection of the illegal industrial units operating in north-west Delhi's Rani Khera has been disconnected and prosecution initiated against them.A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice S P Wangdi took note of the submission and directed the DPCC to evolve a methodology for monitoring the recovery of the compensation within a month.The tribunal said the determination of compensation required a consideration of the period of violation and the extent of damage to the environment.The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by the Resident Welfare Association, Jain Colony, alleging pollution by illegal industrial activities at Jain Colony, Bhagya Vihar, Phase-2, Rani Khera and also violation of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.Polluted water was being discharged on the street, causing a foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes, the plea said. PTI PKS RC