Electricity consumers up; consumption declines: UP minister

Lucknow, Mar 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma has said that despite rise in number of electricity consumers in the state, the power consumption has been reduced."Despite rise in number of consumers, the power consumption has reduced. This is an achievement for the department. It is result of transparent functioning, and awareness of consumers for saving energy," Sharma told reporters here.He said that in last two years, one crore new consumers have been added but power consumption has been reduced by 3,226 million unit.Until March 2018, there were 2.55 crore power connections on which consumption was 1.09 lakh MU. Now, the connections are 3.19 crore and the consumption reduced by 3.66 per cent to 97.76 thousand MU, he added.The minister said that revenue realisation of the department has also been increased after the BJP government came to power.In 2017-18, Rs 30,996 crore revenue was generated, whereas in 2018-19, till February, it increased to Rs 33,681 crore, the minister said while highlighting his department's achievements on completion of two-years of BJP government in the state.On SP's allegation that no new power plant was established in the present regime, the minister said, "before setting up new plants, we are focusing on strengthening the existing ones. We have a lot of new proposals and in the days to come, we will set up new plants also".He said that from April 1, the state will get electricity throughout the day. PTI ABN RUJBAL