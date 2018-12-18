'Elementary' to end with season 7 on CBS

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (PTI) "Elementary", CBS' modern-day Sherlock Holmes and Watson drama series, will end its run with its upcoming 13-episode seventh season.The final season, which is set to air in 2019, will bring "Elementary" to its natural end. According to Variety, the production on the show starring Lucy Liu and Jonny Lee Miller wrapped Friday. "A lot of parties came together and talked about their positions on the show both in terms of business and in terms of creative and we all decided that this was an opportune time to say goodbye to a show that has been very, very good to us," CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said."Elementary" becomes the second CBS series to wrap its run in 2019, joining the comedy "The Big Bang Theory" (ending with season 12). PTI SHDSHD