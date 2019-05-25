Elephant found dead in Corbett core area �

Dehradun, May 25 (PTI) A tusker was found dead in the core area of Corbett Tiger Reserve, an official said Saturday.The carcass of the 60-year-old elephant bearing multiple injury marks was spotted by a patrolling team between Gaujpani forest rest house and Dhara Gate in the core area of CTR Friday, the official said.The deep cuts on its body suggested it died in aterritorial fight with another pachyderm, he said, adding, its tusks are intact. PTI ALM RAXRAX