Elephant found dead in U'khand's forest area

Rishikesh, Sep 9 (PTI) An elephant was found dead in Uttarakhand's Lansdowne forest division on Tuesday, an official said. The guards sighted the adult male elephant's body in the morning in Jhandichaur area, which borders Bijnore district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Conservator of Forest (Shivalik Circle) Prasanna Kumar Patro said. It died apparently due to electrocution after coming in contact with overhead live wire, Patro added. PTI CORR ALM AD KJ

